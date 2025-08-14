Coolie Review: Rajinikanth’s Movie Gets Mixed Overseas Response

The much-anticipated Tamil film Coolie has finally hit theaters, marking Superstar Rajinikanth’s 171st movie and a grand celebration of his 50-year journey in cinema. While fans in Chennai will have to wait until 9:00 PM for the first show, audiences in the US got an early glimpse with a premiere at 6:30 PM EST (4:00 AM IST).

The release has been nothing short of a festival for Thalaivar’s devoted followers. However, early overseas reviews have sparked a heated debate online. Social media buzz suggests that Coolie “falls short” of expectations, with criticism aimed at its monotonous storytelling and an overstuffed star cast that, instead of shining individually, ends up blending into the background.

Despite the mixed feedback, Rajinikanth’s trademark style and charisma have been widely praised—especially in the de-aging flashback portions, which many fans say deliver pure goosebumps. Yet, these moments haven’t been enough to lift the film’s overall narrative, which several viewers found slow and predictable in the first half.

Among the supporting cast, Nagarjuna leaves a strong impact as feared gangster Simon, while Soubin Shahir’s portrayal of Dayal offers a compelling counter. Still, the film’s opening act feels surprisingly flat compared to director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s usually gripping style.

The pace picks up in the second half, with the final 20 minutes standing out as a visual spectacle—complete with explosive action sequences, high-stakes drama, and the cinematic punch that has made “Loki” one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated directors.

On the music front, Anirudh Ravichander’s score has been described as “average,” not quite meeting the sky-high expectations set by his past work. But with Indian audiences yet to witness Coolie on the big screen, the real verdict is still to come.

For now, overseas reviews paint a picture of a film that dazzles in moments but struggles to maintain momentum—a mixed bag for a milestone moment in Rajinikanth’s legendary career.