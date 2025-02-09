Chandreshwar Gears Up for February Release

Chandreshwar is billed to be an emotional entertainer starring Suresh Ravi and Asha Venkatesh, directed by G.V. Perumal Vardhan and produced by Dr. Ravindra Chari under the banner of Shiva Balaji Films and presented by Baby Akhila. The shooting for the film has recently been completed, and all post-production activities are now finished.

Dr. Ravindra Chari spoke about the movie, saying, "This is an emotional suspense thriller based on an archaeological backdrop. It also has a good devotional touch. There is a song in the movie that centers around Lord Shiva, which is bound to captivate everyone. The music by Gerard Felix is one of the main attractions, and the film has been crafted in such a way that it will appeal to all audiences. Additionally, several senior actors have played important roles in this film. We are planning to release the film by the end of February with all commercial elements in place."

The film also stars Suresh Ravi, Asha venkatesh, Nilagal Ravi, Bose Venkat, Adukulam Murugadas, Gajraj, J.S.K. Gopi, and others. The music is composed by Gerard Felix, the cinematography is by R.V. Syon Muthu, with vocals by Sai Charan, lyrics by Venkat and Jyothi, DTS by Shyam, editing by Nandamuri Hari, and the PR work by B. Veerababu. Co-producers include P. Saritha and V. Balakrishna, while Dr. Ravindra Chari serves as the producer, and G.V. Perumal Vardhan is the director.