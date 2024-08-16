Brahmmavaram P.S. Paridhilo Releasing on August 23rd, 2024

Under Dreamz On Reelz Entertainment banner, the highly anticipated film “Brahmavaram P.S. Paridhi Lo” directed by Imran Sastry, is all set to captivate audiences in theaters on August 23, 2024.

Starring Sravanthi Bellamkonda, Guru, Surya Srinivas, and Harshini in the lead roles, the film promises to be a cinematic treat. Sravanthi Bellamkonda, who plays a lead role and is also the executive producer, expressed her excitement: “The true hero of this movie is its compelling story—fresh, engaging, and certain to resonate with viewers seeking something unique. Working with talented actors like Sammeta Gandhi, Prem Sagar, Jeeva, and Roopa Lakshmi has been a wonderful experience for me. I’m thankful to the team for casting me in the lead role. As we prepare for the August 23rd release, we’re excited to share more about the film. We deeply appreciate the hard work of everyone involved and hope our efforts are well-received.”

The film features crisp editing by Avula Venkatesh, an energetic background score by Sri Venkat, and lively lyrics by Srinivas Mouli with music by Saketh Sairam. The stunning visuals by DOP Mujeer Malik also add to the film’s appeal.