Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Week 2 Nominated contestants List

The drama has already begun in the Bigg Boss house! Season 8 is living up to its tagline "No Limit to Entertainment" with fiery arguments and clashes between contestants from day one. Although none of the 14 contestants are household names, they're making up for it with their spirited participation. Madhu, aka "Bezawada Bebakka," made a lasting impression before becoming the first contestant to be eliminated. Now, the focus shifts to the nominated contestants for Week 2.

Hence here is the Exclusive List of Nominated Contestants For Week 2 :

Manikanta

Vishnupriya

shekar Basha

Nikhil

seetha

Aditya

Nainika

Prithviraj