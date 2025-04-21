Rizwann Sikander recalls when late Irrfan Khan shot in the rain despite having a high fever

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) ‘Sarkari Bachcha’ fame actor Rizwann Sikander shared a heartfelt memory of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, highlighting his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Recalling a day on set when Irrfan was running a high fever, Sikander revealed how the acclaimed actor still chose to shoot a rain scene, refusing to let the crew down. Sikander shared that the producer, concerned for his health, even offered to cancel the shoot, but Irrfan, ever the consummate professional, refused.

While sharing shared a profound memory from his time working alongside Irrfan Khan, Rizwann told IANS, “When I was nineteen, I won Fear Factor, and that marked the start of my onscreen journey. Before that, I worked behind the scenes. I still remember assisting on my first film at Film City—it starred Irrfan Khan sir as the villain. Watching him work was a masterclass in itself.”

“I’ll never forget that day—Irrfan sir had a high fever, yet he showed up on set, ready to shoot in the rain, sitting in a jeep as a cop. The producer even offered to cancel, but he said, “So many people are here, how can I let them down?” That passion, that commitment—I learned what real dedication means from him. It left a deep impression on me, and I carry that lesson with me in everything I do,” he added.

Irrfan Khan, one of the most revered actors in Indian cinema, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in March 2018. He sadly passed away from the illness on April 29, 2020.

Rizwann also opened up about how his passion for acting led him to his first break in the industry.

“My father deserves all the credit for my exposure to cinema. He used to run a video library in the '80s, and thanks to him, I was surrounded by thousands of films. He himself was a die-hard fan, and so was my grandfather. Watching movies was a tradition in our family—we never missed a first-day-first-show. This legacy built my foundation. I grew up watching everyone from Jackie Chan and Bruce Willis to Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Dev Anand, and Guru Dutt. My childhood was also filled with radio songs from the '50s through the 2000s, thanks to my time spent with my grandfather.”

