Rakul Preet Singh relishes some homegrown cucumber and Kakdi

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh is known to lead a healthy lifestyle, and what better than homegrown produce to stay ahead in the fitness game?

Rakul took to her Instagram stories and dropped a glimpse of her homegrown cucumber and long melon.

"Homegrown cucumber and Kakdi freshness and crunch is real," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, during World Health Day on April 7, Rakul shared a few easy and effective daily practices to improve overall well-being.

Rakul stressed the significance of making mindful choices such as consuming wholesome food and expanding the mind through reading.

She further encouraged her InstaFam to connect with nature and suggested taking up a sport. Highlighting the power of meditation, the 'Ayalaan' actress recommended just five minutes a day to achieve a sense of balance for the mind, body, and soul.

Rakul also penned a note that read, “It’s world health day and here are few easy things that you can implement in your life as daily practices. Fuel up with wholesome and mindful choices. Read and expand your mind, find peace. connect with Nature, it’s a feeling I cannot describe pick any sport of your choice .. mine is golf meditate to Calm yourself and find a balance of mind body soul .. just 5 minutes in a day will bring bigggggg changes be a goooof and keep smiling cos Happiness is the best medicine for a healthier you.” (sic)

“Start with baby steps and tell me what are the things you already do and what changes would you like to bring to your life. Remember you truly live in only one place - YOUR BODY #WorldHealthDay #HealthyLiving #mindbodybalance,” (sic) the diva went on.

Work-wise, Rakul will be seen reprising her role as Aisha in the highly-awaited sequel “De De Pyaar De 2." Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, and R. Madhavan as the core cast.

