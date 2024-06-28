bigg boss ott 3 voting trends

Season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT is hosted by Anil Kapoor and the show has been in the news for contestant fights and drama inside the house.

Recently, Neeraj Goyat was evicted from the show. The showmakers surprised viewers by announcing a second elimination in the same week.

The nominated contestants for the second week are Armaan Malik, Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan Rao, Payal Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, Shivani Kumari, and Lovekesh Kataria.

While all housemates are currently safe, Sana Sultan and Sai Ketan Rao are in the danger zone. Voting percentages are changing, and it remains to be seen who will be eliminated from the show.

