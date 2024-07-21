Bigg Boss OTT 3 update: Shenaaz’s gift to Ranvir Shorey winning hearts

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Anil Kapor on Saturday night is a special show as the audience gets to see the host disciplining the contestants and doing some masti with them. Among the remaining contestants, Ranvir Shorey was looking dapper in a blue suit in the July 20 episode.

Praising Ranvir for dressing up for the special show, Anil Kapoor said, “you are genuinely looking good.” The host himself is known for his fashion sense and he could not resist complimenting the contestant for his fashion sense.

In his reply to Anil Kapoor’s compliment, Ranvir said Shenaaz Gill sent him the designer suit. He went on to thank Shenaaz for her thoughtful gesture. Anil Kapoor confirmed that the suit was a gift from Shenaaz to Ranvir.

Interestingly, Shenaaz had a tough time with the dressing style while she was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. She wanted to wear designer clothes on the show but she couldn’t afford it.