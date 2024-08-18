Bigg Boss 8: Is this movie hero joining the reality show?

Bigg Boss season 8 is set to start soon. Reports say the reality show will launch on September 1 or September 8. As the launch date approaches, the reality show team has started the selection process. The sets are being arranged in the Annapurna studios.

Similar to the previous seasons, this season is expected to have the highest entertainment. The excitement among the Bigg Boss fans peaked after the team promised double entertainment after promoting the show through Nagarjuna in promos. The contestants' names are slowly creating buzz online. Names like Nayani Pavani, Kirrak RP, Kumari Aunty and Rithu Chowdhary are heard to be coming as contestants.

But the buzz is that the actor who became famous with his dialogue 'Masth Shades Sunday ra Neelo' Abhinav Gomatam is entering Bigg Boss season 8. He recently played a lead role in the movie 'Masth Shades Unnay Ra Neelo'. According to reports, the reality show team approached the actor in the middle of the talks. The official announcement will be out during the show launch, and the promos have already piqued fans' excitement.