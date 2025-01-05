Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj Trailer Out: Watch Video

The much-anticipated theatrical trailer of Daaku Maharaaj, is here and setting social media on fire. The trailer launched grandly at a Dallas event. It introduces the intense world of Daaku, played by powerhouse actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, highlighting the protagonist’s action-packed journey for his people. The trailer also explores his past and the numerous enemies he had during Daaku.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's character has multiple shades; once he was a Daaku Maharaaj, then Nanaji, to protect a child. Director Bobby Kolli took the challenge and presented NBK in a never-before-seen avatar showcasing his mass rage and swag at his best. His portrayal is one of the film’s key strengths. The high-octane action sequences in the trailer promise a mad treat for fans in theatres.

The trailer also introduces the menacing antagonist Bobby Deol and other key actors like Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, Makarand Deshpande, and others in key roles. Vijay Karthik Kannan's stylish cinematography adds a distinct visual flair to the film, while sensational composer Thaman S elevates the atmosphere with his intense background score. Once again, Thaman delivers his best for Balayya.

The trailer has generated significant buzz, and the film’s gripping content and epic mass elevations will create mass fervor in theatres. Alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Chandini Chowdary, and Urvashi Rautela in significant roles. Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj is shaping up to be a grand cinematic experience.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 12, 2025, this Sankranti. Blending action, drama, entertainment, and heartfelt emotions, Daaku Maharaaj promises to deliver a grand cinematic experience.