Balagam Producer Harshith Reddy Launched Trailer Of Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame 

'Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame' is an upcoming love and action entertainer starring Suman Tej and Garima Chauhan in the lead roles. The film is produced by Rachala Yugandhar under the banner of Dream Gate Productions and directed by Satish Paramaveda. Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame is getting ready for its theatrical release on the 21st of this month. As the release date is not far away, the makers have opted for aggressive promotions. Today, Balagam producer Harshith Reddy launched the film’s theatrical trailer.

The trailer opens with Shivaji’s voiceover. “Ahinsa Parmo Dharma, Dharma Himsa Tathaiva Cha (Non-violence is the ultimate dharma, so too is violence in service of Dharma). Dharmanni Nilabettadaniki Enthati Himsaina Paramo Dharmame,” says he. The phrase "Ahimsa Paramo Dharma" is mentioned several times in the Mahabharata.

The trailer then shows the romantic angle in the movie demonstrating the love story of the lead pair who enjoy time together in the village. They truly appear like Rama and Seetha. Things turn upside down with the entry of Ravana into their lives. How Rama takes on the evil-natured Ravana to protect Seetha and marry her forms the crux of the story.

The story looks very interesting and the narrative is engaging from start to end. While Suman Tej and Garima Chauhan played their parts efficiently as Ram and Seetha, Gagan Vihari stole the show with his exceptional acting as the Ravana.

Parasuram’s camera blocks are impressive, whereas Charan Arjun added an extra layer of beauty with his compelling score. The production standards are quite high. The trailer further hikes prospects for the movie.