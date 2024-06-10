'People of India always stood for peace', PM Modi takes veiled dig at Pakistan

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at Pakistan even as he appreciated the "warm felicitations" sent by the country's former PM Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

The President of the ruling party in the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif congratulated PM Modi on Monday as the BJP-led NDA formed the government for the third consecutive time following its victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"My warm felicitations to Modi Ji on assuming office for the third time. Your party's success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership. Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia," Nawaz Sharif posted on X.

In reply, PM Modi said that the people of India have always stood for peace, security, and progressive ideas.

"Appreciate your message, Nawaz Sharif. The people of India have always stood for peace, security, and progressive ideas. Advancing the well-being and security of our people shall always remain our priority," Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

Interestingly, Nawaz Sharif's younger brother and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also posted a short message for PM Modi on Monday afternoon.

"Felicitations to Narendra Modi on taking oath as Prime Minister of India," Shehbaz wrote.

To recall, PM Modi paid a surprise visit to Lahore on Christmas Day in December 2015 and even spent time at Sharifs' Jati Umra residence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.