Average Student Nani will entertain all on August 2nd: Pawan Kumar Kothuri

Pawan Kumar Kothuri, who made a successful debut as a director with Merise Merise, is returning this time as both director and hero with the upcoming flick Average Student Nani. Under the banner of Sri Neelakantha Mahadev Entertainment LLP, Pawan Kumar has produced this film, which is set to release on August 2nd through PVR Inox Pictures. In the meanwhile, a pre-release event was held on Tuesday.

While speaking at the event, hero and director Pawan Kumar Kothuri said, “I have been working on this story for two years. I considered Jhansi as the mother and Rajeev Kanakala as the father in the movie from the beginning. Fortunately, I got them. Various characters appear in college settings. Nani’s role has genuineness. People often think college boys are carefree, but that's a challenging phase. The movie shows the pain and anguish faced by children and their parents. I think I’ve beautifully shown the father-and-son relationship. When I thought of dominating Sneha and Sahib, they ended up dominating me instead. It was a great pleasure as a director. Shooting romantic scenes was quite challenging. Karthik gave good RR. Sajeesh captured every frame wonderfully. We are coming to entertain the audience on August 2nd. I hope everyone watches and makes it a success.”

Heroine Sahiba Bhasin said, “This film is very special to me. It’s my first film in Tollywood. I am grateful to Pawan sir for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. Sajeesh sir made all of us look beautiful. Karthik provided excellent music. Our film is releasing on August 2nd. I hope everyone watches and supports us.”

Heroine Sneha Malviya said, “I am thankful to my hero, director, and producer Pawan sir for giving me such a great role in this film. Working with Sahiba was enjoyable. I hope everyone likes the movie trailer. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film and supported us. I believe everyone will like this movie. It is releasing on August 2nd.”