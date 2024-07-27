Average Student Nani Teaser Gets Stupendous Response 

If the content of a film appeals largely to youth, the reach will be greater. Pawan Kumar Kothuri of Merise Merise fame is playing the lead role, besides directing and producing the youthful romantic entertainer 'Average Student Nani' on Sri Neelakanta Mahadeva Entertainments LLP banner.

The teaser opens with the protagonist indulging in a steamy romance with his ladylove. When the girl who thought he was a gentleman says he failed her character test, he boldly replies saying, “Do you think I’m a super focused guy to not see you anywhere?” This sums up his character. He’s pretty average at studies and his choices are very different. He is not a fan of superstars but adores actress Krithi Shetty. This average-looking guy desires that his crush has to be an extraordinary-looking girl. The teaser also shows the action side of the character. “I’m a student Nani, when in college. But outside the college, I’m Kukatpally Nani,” thunders he.

On the whole, the teaser is packed with all the elements- fun, romance, action, etc. Pawan Kumar is impressive as a writer and director. He played the lead role as Nani effortlessly, whereas heroines Sneha Malviya and Sahiba Bhasin looked glamorous. Sajeesh Rajendran’s camera work and Karthik B Kodakandla’s BGM are big assets. Uddhav SB is the editor of this film. The clip received a stupendous response.

The teaser indeed has set the expectations bar high for the movie which will be released on August 2nd through PVR Inox Pictures.