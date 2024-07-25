Average Student Nani: Melody out, release date of movie announced

Pawan Kumar Kothuri who made an impressive debut as a director with Merise Merise is testing his luck as a hero with his second directorial venture 'Average Student Nani'. Pawan Kumar is also bankrolling the movie under the banner of Sri Neelakanta Mahadeva Entertainments LLP.

The promotions are in full swing for the movie. The previously released concept poster, motion poster, the first look poster, and the first single received a superb response. Pawan Kumar proved his acting prowess with his expressions and performance in the first single. Today, the makers unveiled the film’s second single- Emaindho Manase.

It’s a perfect lilting melody to get drenched yourselves in love. Karthik B Kodakandla scored this number mellifluously, whereas Shakthi Sree Gopalan’s vocals are magical. Krishnaveni Mallavajjala’s lyrics are catchy. Pawan and Sahiba Bhasin shared a steamy chemistry in the song.

The movie which is in the post-production phase is gearing up for its theatrical release. The movie has cinematography by Sajeesh Rajendran. Uddhav SB is the editor of this film.

The movie will be released on August 2nd through PVR Inox Pictures.

