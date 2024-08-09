Anushka Sharma shares yummy update on Instagram

Bollywood actress and star cricketer Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma is currently on a long break from work. The star couple welcomed a baby boy named Akaay on 15 February.

Virat Kohli has returned to fulfilling his professional commitments, however, new mother Anushka is spending some quality time with her two kids Vamika and Akaay in London.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress shared a picture of her enjoying ice lollies with her kids. The photo shows ice lollies of various shapes and colours and the baby’s hand. This is the first-ever glimpse of their newborn. The fans are delighted to see the glimpse of the newborn of their favourite couple.

