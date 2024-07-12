Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Baraat, safa tying, lagna vidhi and more

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: The D-day for Ambanis family has finally come as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony on Friday. The wedding ceremony will be conducted at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. All the guests have been requested to come in Indian traditonals.

The Shubh Vivaah of Anant and Radhika will start from 3 pm onwards today. At this hour, baraat will be assembled and safa tying or turban tying will be done. Varmala ritual will take place at 8 pm and lagna vidhi will be done at 9.30 pm.

The wedding reception or mangal utsav will be held on July 14, Sunday evening. This is also being held at the Jio World Convention Centre and the Ambanis have chosen Indian Chic as the dress code for the ceremony.

Several top personalities, including actors, politicians and business tycoons have been invited for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Priyanka Chopra and Ram Charan have arrived in Mumbai for the wedding. Reports suggest Hollywood celeb Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian will be gracing the ceremony.

Mumbai police have implemented traffic curbs near Jio World Centre for the wedding ceremony. Only ‘event vehicles’ will be allowed entry to the Jio World Centre between 1 pm and midnight from July 12-15. Due to the traffic restrictions, several offices in the Bandra Kurla Complex have decided to switch to work from home until July 15.