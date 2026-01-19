Anaganaga Oka Raju BO Collections: Naveen Polishetty's Film Mints 100.2 Crore in 5 Days

The Sankranthi season has delivered yet another box-office success, with Anaganaga Oka Raju registering an impressive milestone at the global box office. The film has crossed ₹100.2 crore worldwide gross within just five days of its theatrical release, firmly establishing itself as a festive blockbuster.

Riding on strong holiday advantage, positive audience response, and packed theatres, Anaganaga Oka Raju has shown a steady upward trend since day one. The film’s collections witnessed a sharp surge over the weekend, helping it breach the coveted ₹100-crore mark at a rapid pace—an achievement that underlines its strong mass and family appeal.

Trade analysts point out that the film has been performing consistently across key domestic markets, while overseas territories have also contributed significantly to the total gross. The Sankranthi festive mood, coupled with repeat audiences, has further strengthened the film’s run.

With the second week underway and no signs of slowdown, Anaganaga Oka Raju is expected to continue its successful march at the box office in the coming days. Industry circles are already hailing it as one of the notable Sankranthi winners of the season.

Currently running successfully in cinemas, the film’s journey past ₹100.2 crore has added fresh momentum to its theatrical run, with trade expecting more milestones ahead if the positive trend sustains.