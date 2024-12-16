Allu Arjun's Heroine Bhanushree Mehra Bereaved: Loses Her Brother

Bhanushree Mehra, who played the heroine in Allu Arjun's movie Varudu, later appeared in a few other Telugu films but did not gain much recognition. Five years ago, she married a man named Karan Manas and settled down. Now, tragedy has struck her family. Her brother Nandu passed away seven days ago due to health complications. In her grief, she became emotional, recalling memories of her brother and shared them on social media.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale Highlights Photos

She posted on Instagram:

"It’s been seven days since you left, but it still feels like a nightmare. How can I believe this is real? The family feels silent without you. Every little thing reminds me of you. The pain of you not being here is something I will carry for the rest of my life. You will always have a place in my heart. I love you. Nandu, I miss you."

Also read: Pushpa 2: The Rule Becomes a Global Phenomenon, Earning Rs 1414 Crore by Day 11