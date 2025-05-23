Ace Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu Bring Fun in This Entertaining Heist Comedy

When Vijay Sethupathi picks a film, you can expect something unique, and his latest collaboration with director Arumugakumar is no exception. After working together on Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren in 2018, the duo reunites for Ace, a film that’s quite different from Sethupathi’s recent serious outings like Maharaja and Merry Christmas.

What’s the story?

Arivu (Yogi Babu), a ragpicker living in Malaysia, pretends to be a rich businessman to impress others, especially Kalpana (Divya Pillai), the woman he likes. One day at the airport, Arivu mistakes Bold Kannan (Vijay Sethupathi) for someone he was supposed to pick up and takes him home. Unaware of Kannan’s real identity, Arivu gets him a job at Kalpana’s restaurant. There, Kannan meets Rukku (Rukmini Vasanth) and falls in love at first sight.

Rukku lives with her stepfather Rajadurai (Babloo Prithviraj), a policeman. She dreams of freeing herself from his control by buying his share of their house. To do this, she juggles multiple jobs while quietly enduring his tough behavior. Kannan, determined to help her, comes up with a daring plan and ropes in Arivu to pull off a heist. But things get tricky when local thug Dharma (BS Avinash) enters the picture, bringing his own grudge. What follows is a wild ride full of twists, action, and unexpected turns.

How does it fare?

Director Arumugakumar blends romance, comedy, and a heist storyline in a refreshing way. The biggest strength of the film is undoubtedly the pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu. Their chemistry and comic timing keep the film lively and enjoyable. Yogi Babu’s one-liners and energy add a lot of charm, while Sethupathi plays Kannan with ease and style.

The film starts a little slowly as the story and characters are introduced, but the pace picks up in the second half with action scenes, a heist, and a dramatic climax. Scenes like the poker game between Kannan and Dharma, and the interactions between Arivu and Kannan, stand out and offer plenty of laughs.

While the story might feel familiar and slightly old-school, it’s presented in a vibrant, modern setting. Set in Malaysia, the film has a colourful, upbeat vibe and aims to be a summer entertainer suitable for all age groups.

The verdict

Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu shine in this lighthearted caper. Sethupathi looks refreshed and brings his usual charisma to the role. Yogi Babu is hilarious and keeps the momentum going. Rukmini Vasanth makes a graceful Tamil debut, while Divya Pillai surprises with her confident performance. Babloo Prithviraj and BS Avinash are convincing in their roles as the antagonists.

On the technical front, Sam CS’s background score adds punch, especially during the action scenes. Justin Prabhakaran’s song Urugudhu Urugudhu stands out as a touching moment. The visuals by DOP Karan B Rawat are impressive, though the editing by Fenny Oliver could’ve been a bit tighter to avoid some lag in the second half.

Final Thoughts:

Ace is a light and fun ride — a breezy heist comedy that’s elevated by its lead pair. While it’s not a film that takes itself too seriously, it delivers laughs and action in equal measure, making it a good pick for a relaxed watch with friends or family.