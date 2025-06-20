Ensure timely implementation of schemes for holistic development of tribal areas: Rajasthan CM tells officials

Jaipur, June 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday reiterated the state government's unwavering commitment to the welfare and holistic development of Scheduled Tribes and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) areas.

He emphasised that the Rajasthan Scheduled Tribes Advisory Council is playing a vital role in ensuring the effective implementation of key schemes of both the Central and state governments.

Presiding over the meeting of the Rajasthan Scheduled Tribes Advisory Council organised by the Tribal Area Development Department at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday, CM Sharma urged public representatives to actively support the ongoing Dharti Aaba Jan-Bhagidari Abhiyan, being held from June 15 to 30 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

He instructed officials to expedite the resolution of pending individual and community claims under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and issue rights certificates without delay.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the timely and quality execution of projects sanctioned under the Tribal Area Development Department.

He stressed the need to complete all works announced in the 2024–25 budget promptly and to accelerate implementation of the 2025–26 budget announcements.

He also called for timely disbursement of scholarships to students through the School Education, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Higher Education Departments.

Additionally, Sharma instructed departments to fast-track progress in Water Resources projects and initiatives by the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments. He emphasised quality construction in road projects and effective execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He further directed authorities to ensure timely electricity connections in tribal areas.Sharma called for focused implementation of Central government initiatives, especially the Prime Minister TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, by ensuring patient identification and providing treatment assistance in the TSP areas.

He urged officials to expedite the work approved under PM-Janman, and ensure 100 per cent benefit delivery to tribal families through initiatives like the Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. He also emphasised the need to boost tribal livelihoods through the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana.

The Chief Minister directed public representatives to actively participate in the upcoming Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada, commencing June 24, to ensure last-mile delivery of welfare schemes to the needy.

He also instructed officials to maintain high standards of food and nutrition at Maa-Baadi centers and to regularly inspect residential schools and hostels in TSP regions.

Pending distribution of mini seed kits must be completed at the earliest, he added. Present on the occasion were Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharari, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena, among others.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, along with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and senior officials from various departments, also attended the meeting.

