England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan tours confirmed for New Zealand's home summer
Chirstchurch, July 17 (IANS) England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan's visit have confirmed as New Zealand announced the 2024-25 home international summer.
The summer schedule starts with the previously announced ICC World Test Championship series against England at the end of this year, followed by a white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
The three-match Test series against England commences in Christchurch on November 28.The New Zealand men will next face Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many as ODIs from December 28 to January 11.
The BlackCaps will fly to Pakistan in February for a tri-series against the hosts and South Africa before starting their ICC Champions Trophy campaign, ahead of returning home for five T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan, scheduled from March 16 to April 5.
New Zealand women will also play a three-match ODI series against Australia at the Cello Basin Reserve from December 19 to 23, and will later host a multi-format tour by Sri Lanka from March 4 -18, immediately ahead of a three-game T20Is series against the No.1 ranked Australians, slated from March 21-26.
Five of the women's T20Is will be played as double-headers with the men's T20I series against Pakistan.
New Zealand's men's schedule:
Test series v England-
First Test: November 28-December 2, Christchurch
Second Test: December 6-10, Wellington
Third Test: December 14-18, Hamilton
T20I and ODI series v Sri Lanka-
First T20I: December 28, Tauranga
Second T20I: December 30, Tauranga
Third T20I: January 2, Nelson
First ODI: January 5, Wellington
Second ODI: January 8, Hamilton
Third ODI: January 11, Auckland
T20I and ODI series v Pakistan-
First T20I: March 16, Christchurch
Second T20I: March 18, Dunedin
Third T20I: March 21, Auckland
Fourth T20I: March 23, Tauranga
Fifth T20I: March 26, Wellington
First ODI: March 29, Napier
Second ODI: April 2, Hamilton
Third ODI: April 5, Tauranga
New Zealand's women's schedule:
ODI series v Australia-
First ODI: December 19, Wellington
Second ODI: December 21, Wellington
Third ODI: December 23, Wellington
ODI and T20I series v Sri Lanka-
First ODI: March 4, Napier
Second ODI: March 7, Nelson
Third ODI: March 9, Nelson
First T20I: March 14, Christchurch
Second T20I: March 16, Christchurch
Third T20I: March 18, Christchurch
T20I series v Australia-
First T20I: March 21, Auckland
Second T20I: March 23, Tauranga
Third T20I: March 26, Wellington
