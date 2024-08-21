Eknath Shinde lays foundation for Ratnagiri airport terminal building

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Aug 21 (IANS) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday laid the foundation for the Ratnagiri airport terminal building, saying that the facility -- once fully operational -- will be significant for promoting industry, business and tourism.

The Chief Minister said that Ratnagiri and the areas around will benefit hugely after the launch of a helicopter service and the creation of a tourist circuit. He also hoped the terminal building would be constructed soon for commencement of air traffic.

Ratnagiri airport in Mirjole village is owned by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and currently houses an Indian Coast Guard station for surveillance, search and rescue operations.

A new civil enclave is now being developed by Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) with a new passenger terminal building spread across an area of 3,200 sq. metre, a link taxiway, and an apron capable of handling two ATR-72 type aircraft.

MADC had invited bids for construction work in March 2024 with a Rs 50.52 crore estimate and a 540 day construction deadline.

Stressing that connectivity is very important, Shinde said facilitation of night landings will help increase the arrival of foreign tourists.

He urged the administration to develop the terminal building in such a way that it enables the airport to operate at full capacity.

Shinde said that the state government has signed MoUs worth Rs 5 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum, Davos of which 70 per cent are in the various stages of implementation.

"The industry is booming. Ratnagiri district also has a great opportunity for development through tourism. Fishing is earning a huge amount of foreign exchange. The airport is the biggest facility to scale up the development. The government is providing the basic facilities required by entrepreneurs so that the maximum number of industries come to Maharashtra.

"Many new industries are also coming up in Ratnagiri district, which will be further developed through tourism due to its natural beauty. Fishing is an important industry in Ratnagiri district. Connectivity is the most important link for the development of all these sectors," Shinde said.

Ratnagiri District Guardian Minister Uday Samant said that the Chief Minister had decided to provide Rs 100 crore for the terminal building at the meeting held two months ago.

"All permissions were obtained through a dynamic process. The terminal building is expected to be complete in one and a half years and the first flight will be launched by the Chief Minister himself," he added.

Samant further stated that the terminal building will have furniture made of bamboo.

