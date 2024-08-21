2 dead, scores injured in Atchutapuram reactor blast, YS Jagan offers condolences 

Anakapalle: At least two workers were killed and over a dozen sustained injuries in the explosion of the reactor in Anakapalle district. The incident occurred at the Escientia pharmaceutical plant in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone on Wednesday afternoon.

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound shock and grief over the tragic reactor explosion at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The YSRCP Chief has urged the government to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment in hospitals. He also called upon the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future. In addition, he demanded that the state government provide adequate support to the families of the deceased.

He emphasised the need for stringent measures to prevent fire accidents and urged the government to focus on comprehensive safety protocols to ensure the security and well-being of workers in factories.