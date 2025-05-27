Eijaz Khan opens up about childhood struggles and personal evolution

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) In a deeply personal reflection, actor Eijaz Khan opened up about his emotional journey and the lifelong process of understanding his own struggles.

From navigating a difficult childhood to confronting his evolving identity, the former Bigg Boss actor shared how each chapter of his life has shaped him—both as an individual and as an artist. Eijaz shared, “The deeper I try to understand acting, the more I realize that you have to understand the human condition. Whether I wanted to or not, I’ve spent my whole life trying to make sense of my own pain—my childhood, my injuries, my identity, my evolution. And now, perhaps it’s time to give back. That’s also why I want to be a producer. I wish, when I was coming up, there had been more people holding space for me—giving me the freedom to grow. Now, I think it’s my time to hold that space for others. To pay it forward.”

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor revealed that he has come to understand how every individual walks a unique path shaped by their own experiences. “You can't compare yourself with others. Our starting lines are different. Our journeys are different. I come from humble beginnings. When I think about where I started and where I’ve come, that thought alone—that awareness—grounds me. That gives me zamir. It reminds me of my truth. This industry It always takes an equal pound of flesh,” Khan explained.

Speaking about navigating personal challenges, Eijaz Khan stated, “Honestly, my life itself has been a masterclass in challenges. The injuries, the childhood, the inner storms—I’ve been through things way tougher than the chaos of competition. That chaos doesn’t shake me anymore. I’m a million percent grounded in my faith. I finish my namaz, and I sleep in peace—always. That’s my anchor. Also, earlier, I didn’t really invest in my health—physically, financially, spiritually. But now I do.”

The actor went on to add, “Now I’m investing in those core pillars of well-being. Because I realized I was pouring my time and energy into everything but my own healing. Even my anger now—when it surfaces—I take it as a sign: This is where I still need to heal. I try to respond with awareness, not reaction. Especially at this stage in my life, I just want to live fully in the present. I want to live in my truth. In my dignity. With my whole self.”

After establishing himself in the television industry, Eijaz Khan transitioned seamlessly into films and digital platforms. He has appeared in a range of notable projects, including ‘Jawan’, ‘Dhoom Dhaam,’ ‘Tanu Weds Manu,’ ‘Adhrishyam,’ and ‘City of Dreams.’

