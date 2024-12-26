​Efforts on to reduce road accidents: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the state administration was making all-out efforts to ensure that roads are safe so that accident-related fatalities can be reduced.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "As the holiday season fast approaches, we are taking every effort to ensure that our roads are safe and we can reduce accidents and fatalities by at least 20 per cent. Instructions have been issued for strict monitoring of vehicles and prevention of drink & drive cases."

Chief Minister Sarma recently held a video conference with District Commissioners, Police Superintendents, and officials from the Transport and Excise Departments focusing on reviewing road accidents in the state, enforcing road safety regulations, and assessing measures taken by the Transport and Police Departments to mitigate such incidents.

During the meeting, the Transport and Police Departments provided insights into the causes of road accidents across different districts, including incidents involving driving under the influence of alcohol in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister emphasised that stringent actions will be taken statewide by January 15, 2025 to prevent driving after consuming alcohol, particularly after 10 p.m.

He also instructed the concerned departments to ensure adequate lighting at foot over-bridges and flyovers. The meeting also addressed the issue of accidents on rural roads.

He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure the installation of speed breakers at locations such as schools, hospitals, and police stations.

CM Sarma mandated the construction of two-speed breakers within every kilometre of rural roads, emphasising that their placement and design should be determined in consultation with the local villagers.

He also urged the Chief Secretary to ensure the publication of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this initiative and highlighted the importance of incorporating street lights, speed breakers, and signboards into road construction projects.

CM Sarma issued special instructions to the Police Superintendents of border districts regarding the entry of vehicles.

He stressed the need for roadside eateries (dhabas) along national highways to provide proper parking facilities and prohibited parking of trucks in front of these establishments.

