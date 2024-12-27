Winter Holidays 2024-25: Which State Has Announced Holidays?

The states of India are announcing winter holidays for schools and other educational institutions as the winter season sets in. One of the states, however, has been a front-runner; they announced not only the winter holidays but started them ahead of schedule.

The states that have declared winter holidays for the year 2024-25 and have already begun them are Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared winter holidays for schools in the Kashmir division from December 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025.

The decision to declare winter holidays has been taken due to the severe winter in the Kashmir valley. The place receives heavy snowfall along with sub-zero temperatures in the winter season, which makes it hard for students to commute to school.

The Kashmir division of Jammu and Kashmir will observe winter holidays in all government as well as private schools. The schools will reopen on 1st March, 2025.

Other states in India such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab have also declared winter holidays for schools, but they differ in dates. For example, while some announced holidays from mid-December to mid-January, others announced holidays between late December and early February.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced winter holidays for students, parents, and teachers of the state. Holidays during this time will help ease the tension of the harsh winter conditions, enabling students to spend quality time with their families during the festive season.

