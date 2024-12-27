Top 5 OTT Releases to Watch from December 27: Squid Game, Singham Again, and More.

This week’s OTT lineup offers an exciting mix of new seasons, blockbuster premieres, and fresh dramas, catering to a variety of tastes. From intense dystopian thrillers to light-hearted horror comedies and emotional medical dramas, viewers have plenty of options to choose from. Here’s a roundup of what’s streaming, so grab your snacks and start planning your watchlist.

Squid Game Season 2 – Netflix

The much-anticipated continuation of the globally popular series has finally arrived. Player 456, Seong Gi-hun, returns with a mission to dismantle the sinister organization behind the deadly games. With fresh challenges and competitors vying for the ultimate prize, the stakes are higher than ever. Streaming began on December 26.

Singham Again – Prime Video India

Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as DCP Bajirao Singham in this thrilling action saga. When his wife Avni, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor, is taken hostage by a dangerous adversary named Danger Lanka, played by Arjun Kapoor, Singham teams up with his allies for a high-stakes rescue mission. The ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, making this action-packed adventure a must-watch. Premieres December 27.

Doctors – JioCinema

Set in a prestigious Mumbai hospital, this gripping medical drama follows the lives of two ambitious doctors, Dr. Nitya Vasu and Dr. Ishaan Ahuja, played by Harleen Sethi and Sharad Kelkar. Despite a complicated history, they are forced to collaborate, navigating their professional challenges and personal rivalries. This emotionally charged series begins streaming on December 27.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – Netflix India

This latest chapter in the horror-comedy franchise brings back familiar characters along with new twists. Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri take center stage as Rooh Baba and Manjulika’s story unfolds. A mix of eerie thrills and comedic moments, this film was a theatrical success and starts streaming on December 27.

Your Fault (Culpa Tuya) – Prime Video India

A follow-up to the romantic drama My Fault, this Spanish film continues the story of Noah and Nick, portrayed by Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara. As they navigate their relationship amidst family pressures and new life challenges, their love is put to the test. Adapted from the Culpables trilogy by Mercedes Ron, this romantic drama streams on December 27.

Also read: RRR Documentary Hits OTT