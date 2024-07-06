Watch: NEET UG Counselling Postponed, Deets Inside

The NEET-UG counseling has been postponed, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Originally scheduled for today, the NTA will announce a new date for the counseling session shortly. This decision follows the Supreme Court's recent hearing on petitions demanding an investigation into irregularities in the NEET exam. While the Supreme Court refused to postpone the counseling, it will review all petitions collectively on July 8. Speculation suggests this may have influenced the NTA's decision to delay the counseling.

In a related development, the central government submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court on Friday regarding the NEET exam paper leak. The affidavit affirmed that the NEET exam will not be canceled and reiterated the government's commitment to conducting competitive exams transparently. It also noted that arrests have already been made in connection with the paper leak, and a CBI investigation has been ordered.