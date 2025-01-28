Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya, Prayagraj School Holiday for Mauni Amavasya 2025 Holiday

Mauni Amavasya 2025: Schools Closed in Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Varanasi Due to Maha Kumbh Celebrations

The grand Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced in Prayagraj on January 13. After the first Amrit Snan, the second sacred bathing ritual will take place on Mauni Amavasya, January 29. It is estimated that millions of devotees will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on this auspicious occasion.

To accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims and ensure public safety, authorities have announced school closures in Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Varanasi.

Prayagraj: Schools Closed Until February 3

In Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh festivities are in full swing, schools up to Class 8 will remain closed until January 30, as per the district administration's directive issued on Monday. Additionally, schools operating within the city for students from Class 1 to 8 will stay closed until February 3, according to Basic Education Officer Praveen Kumar Tiwari.

Ayodhya: Schools Closed Until February 5

In Ayodhya, all schools up to Class 12 will remain closed until February 5. The district administration issued the order considering the crowds expected for Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami. Pilgrims visiting Ayodhya after participating in the Maha Kumbh rituals are expected to swell the city’s population, prompting the closures.

Varanasi: Schools Closed Until February 5

In Varanasi, schools up to Class 12 will remain closed until February 5 due to the anticipated rush of devotees returning from Prayagraj after the Maha Kumbh celebrations. District officials have issued an official order to ensure smooth crowd management and public safety.

Significance of Mauni Amavasya

Mauni Amavasya holds immense spiritual importance. It is considered an auspicious day for performing rituals such as Shraddha, Tarpan, and Pind Daan to attain liberation from ancestral sins (Pitra Dosha). The day is a major highlight of the Maha Kumbh, attracting millions of pilgrims from across the country.

Stay tuned for further updates on Maha Kumbh 2025 as the festivities continue.