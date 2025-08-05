UPTAC 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released at uptac.admissions.nic.in

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the results for Round 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) 2025 today. Candidates who registered for the counselling process and completed the choice filling can now check their seat allotment status on the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The allotment is based on candidates' JEE Main 2025 ranks and the preferences submitted during the registration. Students are required to confirm their allotted seats by August 7, 2025, by paying the seat acceptance fee and selecting their preferred option between Freeze and Float.

How to Check UPTAC 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website: uptac.admissions.nic.in

Click on the link for “Round 2 Seat Allotment”

Log in using your JEE Main application number and password or date of birth

View and download the allotment details, including college and course

Seat Acceptance Fee

Candidates must pay the seat confirmation fee as per their category:

General and OBC: Rs. 20,000

SC and ST: Rs. 12,000

Non-payment of the seat acceptance fee by the deadline will result in automatic cancellation of the allotted seat and exclusion from further rounds of counselling.

Freeze vs Float: Understanding the Options

After the seat allotment, candidates must choose one of the following options:

Freeze: The candidate accepts the allotted seat and will not participate in further rounds of counselling. However, category-based upgrades may still be considered.

Float: The candidate retains the current seat but remains eligible for upgradation in higher-preference colleges or courses in upcoming rounds.

What’s Next?

Selected candidates should first verify the allotted college and branch. They must then make the seat acceptance payment and choose between Freeze or Float options. Those who are satisfied with their allotment can proceed with reporting to the allotted college for further admission formalities.

Candidates are advised to visit the official UPTAC portal regularly for any further updates or announcements related to upcoming counselling rounds.

For more information, visit: https://uptac.admissions.nic.in