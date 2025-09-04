UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 OUT Now: Link for Direct Download Here!

The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the NDA and Naval Academy II and Combined Defence Services CDS II exams. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official UPSC site upsconline.nic.in starting today September 4 2025.

Here is how to download your admit card easily

Visit the official UPSC or UPSC Online portal.

Click the link for NDA and CDS II Admit Card 2025 under the updates section.

Log in using your registration or roll number and your date of birth.

Your admit card will display on the screen. Download it and take a printout for exam day.

The entrance exams are slated for September 14 2025 and will be held in two sessions for NDA and the full day for CDS. Important details like roll number exam centre timing and instructions are printed on the admit card. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without it so be sure to download and review your hall ticket well in advance.

Candidates are advised to verify all details such as name date of birth and exam centre and contact UPSC immediately in case of discrepancies. Keep your admit card safely as it may be required during later stages of the selection process.