TS EAPCET 2024 first round counselling ends today: Check now!

Monday is the last day for students to submit their choices for the first round of engineering counselling. Here are the previous options; students can modify anything if needed. There are nearly 71,000 convenor quota seats available, and 98,238 students have applied for counselling in this round. Approximately 81,000 students have submitted their options, and those who have taken certification examinations in the past two days can submit theirs on Monday.

According to reports, authorities estimate that more than 90,000 students will submit their options. Officials have received approximately 46 lakh college options as of this Sunday, expecting that each student has selected more than 100 options across different branches and colleges. Likely, the government will not accept new counselling seats. Recently, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confirmed that no mechanical, civil, or electrical courses will be reduced in any college, as discussed in a recent meeting at JNTUH. Students who cancel IoT courses can choose new options.

Experts advise students to carefully select their options and finalize their choices by the deadline. Seats will likely be filled after the first round, except for JEE Mains students. Although many students finalize reporting by the last round of counselling, once a seat is taken, it must be allowed. It is advisable not to expect to secure a desired seat after the first round.

Students should estimate their admission to college based on their rank and availability. It is always recommended that colleges be prioritized on their list. For instance, for the ECE course, students should select the college with the highest priority chance. Otherwise, another student who prioritizes the course and college may take the seat. Therefore, students must ensure they select their desired colleges and those with high-priority chances in order.

MN Rao's advice:

Mathematics experts advise students to continue reviewing until the last moment and to know their desired colleges with high chances of acceptance. Since changes are possible, they should base their selections on their priority list according to their rank. He stressed the significance of the first round of counselling results.

Last year's college cutoffs were posted on the Technical Education Department's website. Last year, there were 81,000 seats available, 71% of which were filled through the convenor quota with students, which has been increased to 80% due to a likely increase in seats by 10,000 and a possible cutoff increase. If the branch is your priority, keep the college as a secondary priority. If the college is your priority, make sure to know which seats have chances. Students should select their college options based on reimbursement, college distance, and other details.

Also read: Good News for Unemployed: Another DSC with 6,000 Posts Soon