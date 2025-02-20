Telangana B.Tech Admissions: AP Students Under Shock

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) is all set to release the notification for TG-EAPCET today. This is the common entrance exam for admissions into Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy across various educational institutions in the state. Candidates can download the notification at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates can start submitting their applications from the 25th of February.

However, the admissions into Engineering this year for Telangana might land in controversy. According to reports, the convenor quota seats for Engineering in Telangana this year might all belong to the students from the state. Currently, there is a 15% unreserved quota for non-local students who want to pursue Engineering in Telangana. It appears that this will be removed from this year.

Usually, 70% of Engineering seats will be reserved for the convenor quota and 30% for the Management (B-category) quota. Out of the 70% of seats that are present in the convenor quota, 85% will go to Telangana students and the remaining 15% is usually a tussle between Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh (non-local) students. After 10 years into Telangana state bifurcation, a committee under the leadership of Acharya Bala Krishna Reddy was appointed to look into this non-local quota.

The committee recently submitted a report to the government, stating that all seats under the convenor quota must go to the students of Telangana. It stated that 95% of the convenor quota seats are to be given to Telangana students, and 5% to those who are settled in other states but are from Telangana and want to pursue Engineering here.

Acharya Balakrishna Reddy also confirmed that the government is willing to implement the 95-5 quota for engineering colleges this year. With the EAPCET notification released today, Balakrishna Reddy informed that the final decision will be with the government and the same will be conveyed in the notification as well.

To facilitate the smooth conduct of exams for Telangana students living on the AP border, the TG EAPCET will also have Vijayawada and Kurnool as two centers for the exam. With final clarity yet to be made by the Telangana government, AP students who want to write TG EAPCET might be left hanging.