AP EAPCET 2026 Results Delayed: Here's Why

Thousands of students awaiting the AP EAPCET 2026 results will have to wait longer, as the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially postponed the release of the entrance examination results.

The council has clarified that the AP EAPCET 2026 results will be announced only after the declaration of the Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examination results conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP).

APSCHE Issues Official Clarification

A notification displayed on the official AP EAPCET website stated that the decision was taken based on instructions from higher authorities.

According to the notice, the AP EAPCET 2026 results will be released only after the Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examination results are announced.

The clarification comes amid growing anticipation among engineering, agriculture and pharmacy aspirants who were expecting the entrance test results in the first week of June.

Why Are the Results Being Delayed?

The delay is primarily linked to the role of Intermediate marks in the AP EAPCET ranking process.

Officials explained that students currently appearing for betterment examinations have an opportunity to improve their Intermediate scores. Since these marks contribute to the preparation of final ranks, any improvement could alter the merit list and impact counselling positions.

As a result, APSCHE has decided to wait for the completion of the supplementary and betterment examination process before finalising and publishing the AP EAPCET 2026 ranks.

Intermediate Betterment Exams Underway

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is presently conducting advanced supplementary and betterment examinations for students seeking to clear failed subjects or improve their marks.

Once the board declares these results, APSCHE is expected to proceed with the compilation and release of AP EAPCET scorecards and rank cards.

However, authorities have not yet announced a revised date for the publication of the entrance examination results.

Students Advised to Monitor Official Website

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official AP EAPCET portal for the latest updates regarding the revised result schedule.

Following the declaration of results, students will be able to access their scorecards and rank cards by logging in with their registration details, hall ticket number and other required credentials.

Key Gateway for Professional Courses

AP EAPCET serves as the primary entrance examination for admissions into undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy programmes offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

The results will play a crucial role in determining candidates' ranks, eligibility and participation in the subsequent counselling and seat-allotment process.

Until the Intermediate betterment and supplementary examination results are declared, AP EAPCET aspirants will have to wait for the release of their much-awaited entrance test scores.