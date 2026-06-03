Who Is Kevin Kunta, Ram Charan’s Bodyguard? His Per-Day Salary

Ram Charan’s bodyguard Kevin Kunta has become a popular topic on social media during the promotions of the actor’s upcoming film Peddi. Many fans have been curious to know more about the security professional who has been accompanying the star at public events across India.

Kevin Kunta is a professional MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter originally from The Gambia and currently based in Florence, Italy. Apart from his fighting career, he has also worked in VIP and celebrity security. His strong physique, stylish appearance, and alert presence have made him popular among fans.

According to several media reports, Kevin is believed to charge between ₹2 lakh and ₹4 lakh per day for providing close security during Ram Charan’s promotional events and public appearances. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his exact fee.

Kevin recently grabbed attention when he quickly responded to a fan who rushed toward the stage during a Peddi promotional event. His swift action earned praise from fans and highlighted the importance of security at large public gatherings.

Interestingly, Ram Charan has also spoken about Kevin’s growing popularity. The actor joked that his bodyguard has become so famous that people now recognize him everywhere. Reports suggest Kevin has been associated with Ram Charan and his family for several years.

As Peddi gears up for release, Kevin Kunta continues to attract attention online, proving that even celebrity bodyguards can become stars in their own right.