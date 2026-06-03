YS Jagan Mourns Victims of Delhi Fire Accident

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the tragic fire accident at a restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area that claimed 21 lives. Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he prayed that they find the strength and courage to overcome this irreparable loss.

YS Jagan also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident and appreciated the rescue personnel involved in relief operations. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and noted that reports of foreign nationals being among the victims made the tragedy even more distressing. He expressed solidarity with all the affected families during this difficult time.