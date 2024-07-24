TS CPGET 2024: Preliminary answer key live

On July 23, Osmania University released the TS CPGET 2024 preliminary answer key online. Candidates can download the key from the official website. The objection window will remain open from July 23 to July 25, allowing candidates to raise objections through the website. TS CPGET is conducted annually for PG admissions.

The CPGET exam results are expected to be released by the end of July. The answer key includes question numbers, answers, and other essential details. Contact university officials immediately if you encounter any issues downloading the key or raising objections.

Official website: https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/

