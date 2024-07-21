TG ECET-2024 Final Phase Seat Allotment Released: Check Now!

After the final phase of counseling, the authorities have allotted seats for TG ECET-2024 qualified students. Following the examination, 22,365 students qualified, of which 14,213 registered for counseling and completed their certificate verification. A total of 9,646 students selected their desired college options after the final phase of counseling.

The authorities mentioned that the students should self-report to their selected college by July 23. If not reported, the admission will be canceled as per the orders.

Link: https://tgecet.nic.in/