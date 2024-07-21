FairPoint: Indian forces set to clean Jammu areas, nip China-Pak’s J&K plan

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) No one could have comprehended that the relatively peaceful Jammu region of J&K could suddenly become a new epicentre for terrorism and take a toll on the security forces.

It is not that Jammu areas have never been targeted before; terrorists have carried out bomb attacks and gruesome massacres in various remote and hilly pockets of the division.

However, terror violence in the division has not been as widespread over the last three decades as it was in Kashmir where it received local support. In Jammu, there have been several instances where the locals have helped in nabbing the terrorists and given definite clues to the security forces. Several anti-terror operations have been carried out in the specific areas of the division and terrorists’ networks have been busted also.

But, this time, the situation appears to be grim. The terrorists have been successful in carrying out precision attacks on the security forces while hiding in the thick forest terrain and stealthily moving around with arms, ammunition and hi-tech gadgets.

The new fields of the Pakistan-backed terror network are Doda, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Udhampur. These areas are near the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border with Pakistan.

Some time ago, there were reports that China was enhancing the defence capabilities of the Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. It was largely felt that there could be an attempt to rejuvenate the dying terror network in Kashmir. But this time the Pakistan-China nexus in a change of plan appears to have set eyes on Jammu.

India reduced its military presence after the 2020 Galwan clash with China. A large number of troops were withdrawn from the Jammu division and deployed to eastern Ladakh.

Decreased military presence, tough terrain, and dense forests make Jammu a suitable platform for the sponsored terror network to carry out attacks. The Pakistan-China axis, which has been increasingly finding it difficult to operate in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, has found the Jammu hilly areas to be conducive.

What is happening in the Jammu hills is different from what was seen in Kashmir over the last three decades of terrorism. The terrorists are mostly foreigners trained to live in forests.

According to reports, around 55 highly trained and well-equipped foreign terrorists are operating in the hilly areas of Jammu. They are mostly said to be from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area of Pakistan, which borders Afghanistan. These terrorists are hardened for living in forests and are adept in mountain warfare. They attack forces and flee without suffering any casualties in retaliation.

The security forces have even announced rewards on their heads and yet these terrorists have managed to remain untraced and carry out attacks at will. Less information has been coming on them as they prefer to stay away from the locals and hide in caves and foliage. Intelligence input on them is minimal and they don’t give any chance to people to gather information about them. They are always on the move, hiding and targeting patrolling security forces.

This time, the Pakistan-China axis has equipped the terrorists with sophisticated arms, ammunition, and an encrypted communication system. The US M4 carbine with night vision which works as sniper, Chinese-armour piercing bullets or steel-coated bullets have been detected by the forces.

Highly encrypted Chinese telecom gear termed 'Ultra Set', equipment reportedly used by the Pakistani Army, was found among the weapons carried by a slain terrorist last year in the Poonch region of Jammu. A similar device was found on April 26 after a gunfight in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. Recently, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including an Austrian-made bullpup assault rifle, was recovered from killed terrorists in the Keran sector of Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The Austrian gun is an AK series rifle.

The way the terrorists in Jammu have been striking has exhibited the extent the Pakistan-China nexus aims to create disturbance in the UT, especially ahead of the Assembly elections. A disturbed J&K is always fancied by China and Pakistan as this suits their vested interests against India.

Adding to these two are Turkey and, lately, Azerbaijan, which has also added to the Kashmir rhetoric. China has also been upset with India for joining hands with the US to promote freedom in Tibet and East Turkestan.

The great terror game by China-Pakistan being unleashed in the Jammu region will now see an onslaught by highly trained Indian commandos. They will hunt down the 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who are on a sinister mission to revive terrorism in the UT. The Army has also brought in troops to the area, including one brigade strength of around 3,500-4000 personnel. And it is not long before the China-Pakistan nexus is beaten again.

(Deepika Bhan can be contacted at deepika.b@ians.in)

