Independent MLA to support Nitish govt in Bihar

Patna, July 21 (IANS) Newly elected Independent MLA, Shankar Singh, has decided to support the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government in Bihar.

During a media interaction in Patna on Sunday, Singh appreciated the development work carried out by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state over the years.

He intends to meet the Chief Minister and other ministers to advocate for the development of his constituency and to push for the completion of ongoing or pending projects in Rupauli.

Singh won the recently held bypoll to the Rupauli Assembly seat by defeating Kaladhar Mandal of JD(U) with a margin of over 8,200 votes.

His support will bolster the strength of JD(U) in the Bihar Assembly, which currently has 47 MLAs.

The monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly is scheduled to start on Monday (July 22) and Singh will take his oath as an MLA.

