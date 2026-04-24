Telangana & Andhra Schools Summer Holidays Begin Today; Check Reopening Date

Students across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can finally take a breather as both state governments have officially declared summer holidays in response to the scorching heat conditions. With temperatures steadily climbing, the decision is expected to provide much-needed relief to children, parents, and school staff.

As per the academic schedule released by the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department, all schools in the state—including government, private, and aided institutions—will remain closed from April 24. Classes are set to resume on June 12, offering students a break of nearly 50 days.

A similar schedule has been announced in Telangana. Schools across the state will shut from April 24 and reopen on June 12, giving students close to 48 days of vacation. Authorities have confirmed that the holiday directive applies to all types of schools, including corporate institutions.

Officials have also made it clear that conducting classes or calling students to campus during the vacation period is strictly prohibited. Any violation of these guidelines may attract action, as the safety and well-being of students remain a top priority.

To help families manage the summer safely, both state education departments have issued precautionary advisories. Students are strongly discouraged from stepping outdoors during peak heat hours, particularly between 12 noon and 4 pm. Parents have been urged to supervise their children closely and ensure they stay hydrated and protected from heat-related illnesses.

Children have also been warned against visiting water bodies such as ponds, canals, wells, and rivers without adult supervision, as such activities pose significant safety risks during the summer season.

Meanwhile, teachers will utilize this break for professional development. Training sessions focusing on updated curriculum changes and modern teaching practices are expected to take place in early June. In Andhra Pradesh, the teacher transfer process is also likely to be completed during this holiday period.

Overall, the extended summer break is a welcome move. It gives students the opportunity to relax, recharge, and spend time with family. Many may also take part in summer camps, learn new skills, or pursue hobbies. When schools reopen on June 12, students are expected to return refreshed and ready for the new academic session.