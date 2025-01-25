Tamil Nadu Government Holidays: Complete Calendar for 2025
The Tamil Nadu government has officially released its list of public holidays for the year 2025. According to the notification, there will be a total of 24 public holidays, excluding Saturdays and Sundays. This announcement continues the state government’s annual tradition of declaring holidays for the upcoming year, providing clarity to government employees and organizations.
Highlights of the 2025 Public Holiday Calendar
- January Leads with Most Holidays: With five holidays in January, it stands out as the month with the highest number of public holidays. The key dates include English New Year on January 1, Pongal on January 14, Thiruvalluvar Day/Mattu Pongal on January 15, Uzhavar Thirunal on January 16, and Republic Day on January 26.
- Long Weekend for Diwali: One of the most exciting highlights of the calendar is Diwali falling on a Monday, October 20, offering an extended long weekend for the public.
- November Without Holidays: Unlike January, November has no public holidays, making it the only month with no breaks.
The notification, issued in line with the Exchange Act, mandates that all state government offices, institutions, and organizations observe these holidays.
Complete List of Tamil Nadu Government Holidays for 2025
Below is the detailed breakdown of public holidays for the year:
January
English New Year: January 1
Pongal: January 14
Thiruvalluvar Day/Mattu Pongal: January 15
Uzhavar Thirunal: January 16
Republic Day: January 26
February
Thaipusam: February 11
March
Telugu New Year: March 30
Ramzan Festival: March 31
April
Annual Closing of Accounts (Banks): April 1
Mahaveer Jayanthi: April 10
Tamil New Year/Ambedkar Birthday: April 14
Good Friday: April 18
May
Labour Day: May 1
June
Bakrid Festival: June 7
July
Mogaram: July 6
August
Independence Day: August 15
Krishna Jayanthi: August 16
Vinayagar Chaturthi: August 27
September
Milad-un-Nabi: September 5
October
Ayudha Pooja: October 1
Vijaya Dasami: October 2
Gandhi Jayanti: October 2
Diwali: October 20
December
Christmas Festival: December 25
Months with Maximum Holidays
January, April, and October stand out with the most number of holidays, providing ample opportunities for relaxation and celebration.
The Tamil Nadu government’s holiday notification is applicable to all state government offices and institutions, ensuring employees can plan their schedules well in advance.