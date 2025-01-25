Tamil Nadu Government Holidays: Complete Calendar for 2025

The Tamil Nadu government has officially released its list of public holidays for the year 2025. According to the notification, there will be a total of 24 public holidays, excluding Saturdays and Sundays. This announcement continues the state government’s annual tradition of declaring holidays for the upcoming year, providing clarity to government employees and organizations.

Highlights of the 2025 Public Holiday Calendar

January Leads with Most Holidays: With five holidays in January, it stands out as the month with the highest number of public holidays. The key dates include English New Year on January 1, Pongal on January 14, Thiruvalluvar Day/Mattu Pongal on January 15, Uzhavar Thirunal on January 16, and Republic Day on January 26.

Long Weekend for Diwali: One of the most exciting highlights of the calendar is Diwali falling on a Monday, October 20, offering an extended long weekend for the public.

November Without Holidays: Unlike January, November has no public holidays, making it the only month with no breaks.

The notification, issued in line with the Exchange Act, mandates that all state government offices, institutions, and organizations observe these holidays.

Complete List of Tamil Nadu Government Holidays for 2025

Below is the detailed breakdown of public holidays for the year:

January

English New Year: January 1

Pongal: January 14

Thiruvalluvar Day/Mattu Pongal: January 15

Uzhavar Thirunal: January 16

Republic Day: January 26

February

Thaipusam: February 11

March

Telugu New Year: March 30

Ramzan Festival: March 31

April

Annual Closing of Accounts (Banks): April 1

Mahaveer Jayanthi: April 10

Tamil New Year/Ambedkar Birthday: April 14

Good Friday: April 18

May

Labour Day: May 1

June

Bakrid Festival: June 7

July

Mogaram: July 6

August

Independence Day: August 15

Krishna Jayanthi: August 16

Vinayagar Chaturthi: August 27

September

Milad-un-Nabi: September 5

October

Ayudha Pooja: October 1

Vijaya Dasami: October 2

Gandhi Jayanti: October 2

Diwali: October 20

December

Christmas Festival: December 25

Months with Maximum Holidays

January, April, and October stand out with the most number of holidays, providing ample opportunities for relaxation and celebration.

The Tamil Nadu government’s holiday notification is applicable to all state government offices and institutions, ensuring employees can plan their schedules well in advance.