SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Released – Check Merit List and Cutoff at ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 on its official website – ssc.gov.in. Along with the results, SSC has also published the state-wise cut-off marks and merit list.

Over 3.9 Lakh Candidates Qualify

According to the merit list, a total of 3,91,599 candidates have cleared the exam by scoring the required cut-off marks. This includes:

3,51,552 male candidates

40,047 female candidates

These candidates are now eligible for the next stage of the selection process — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The SSC GD recruitment drive aims to fill 53,690 vacancies, which includes 48,320 posts for males and 5,370 for females in various Central Armed Police Forces.

Final Answer Key and Scorecards Coming Soon

SSC has confirmed that the final answer key, along with question papers and response sheets, will be uploaded on the official website shortly. Additionally, scorecards for both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be available soon via a secure login system.

Results Withheld for Some Candidates

The commission has withheld results for 93 candidates due to suspected unfair practices or ongoing legal issues. Another 150 candidates who were previously debarred from SSC exams have had their results cancelled.

Transparent Selection Process

To ensure transparency, SSC has also shared detailed cut-off marks by state, category, force, and gender in the result PDF. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website for updates regarding:

Final answer key release

Download of mark sheets

PET/PST schedule