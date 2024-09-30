TG DSC 2024 results to be released soon, official website available

The much anticipated Telangana DSC results are out on expectations to be declared today, September 30, by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat at 11 a.m. This completes the process that began with the DSC notification on March 1 to recruit 11,062 teachers to fill the state teacher vacancies.

Despite the exams being held from July 18 to August 5, over 2.45 lakh candidates have been waiting for their results. The Telangana government's timely and efficient announcement of the results has brought some much-needed relief to the aspirants after 56 days of examination.

The announcement made today is of paramount importance for thousands of aspiring candidates who will now decide the future of the teaching fraternity in Telangana. The results will be published on the official website, TSDSC Aptonline (www.tsdsc.aptonline.in).

