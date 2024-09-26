September 27: No holiday for schools, colleges in Telangana amidst heavy rains!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for rain tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. The Telugu states have been experiencing heavy rains in various parts for a few days, and this situation seems to continue for the next two days, September 27 and September 28.

Many parts of Telangana experienced heavy rains, with flooded roads and waterlogged streets, which made travel dangerous. The government has not declared any holiday on all these days, and the situation might be the same tomorrow. The government is not declaring any holiday this week, as the schools and colleges got holidays for 15 days for Dasara.

Also read September 27, 28: Heavy rains in Telugu states: Holidays for schools likely!