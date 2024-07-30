Schools Holidays: From July 29 to August 2

The schools, colleges and all the educational institutions have declared holidays till August 2nd. As auspicious Shivratri is around the corner, devotees of Lord Shiva are expected to visit in large numbers.

This year, Shivratri falls on August 2, and the number of devotees is expected to exceed 1 million. The Kanwar Yatra, which began on July 22, will continue until August 6, 2024.

"Over the next few days, the Yatra will see lakhs of devotees from across the state converge at Ghaziabad’s Dudeshwar Nath Temple," said Dharmendra Sharma, the district inspector of schools in Ghaziabad. He added that any institution found violating the order would face penalties, according to media reports.

Approximately 50 higher secondary schools and 80 primary schools are situated along the Kanwar route in the city.