Schools and Colleges Bandh due to Heavy Rains

The Indian Meteorological Department has indicated the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall, heavier than usual, in the North and East districts of Telangana within the next five days. Similar conditions are anticipated in Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, there is a possibility of rains in the following Telangana districts: Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Khammam, Jangaon, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Jogulamba Gadwal. Alerts have been issued for these districts. July 18th and 19th have been declared holidays in Adilabad and Warangal districts due to the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains.

Notably, due to minor flooding in some areas of West Bengal, schools have been temporarily suspended.

Currently, IMD has issued warnings for heavy rains in Telangana. July 17th (Wednesday) was declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in 2024.

