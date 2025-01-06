Sankranti Holidays 2025 Dates in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Sankranti was declared a 10-day holiday from January 10 to January 19 by the Andhra Pradesh government. In Telangana, the state government has announced a 7-day holiday, from January 11 to January 17 for the same duration.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Directorate of School Education has clarified that the Sankranti holidays will be from January 10 to January 19 as per the 2024-25 academic calendar. This means that schools in the state will have a 10-day break for the festival.

In Telangana, the government announced Bhogi on January 13, Sankranti on January 14, and Kanuma on January 15. Holidays will begin on January 11, which is the second Saturday of the month, and will end on January 17, which is a Friday.

This festival of Sankranti is of great significance both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and is mostly a three-day festival. This marks the commencement of the journey of the sun to the north. So, the whole festival was held as auspicious for a new beginning.

