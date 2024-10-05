October 6 - October 13: Dussehra Holidays for Junior colleges in Telangana

It is known that The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has formally notified junior colleges in Hyderabad and other state districts of holidays. The first term break of the academic year 2024–2025 falls during these holidays, giving staff and students a little rest.

Junior colleges will close for eight days beginning on October 6 and reopening on October 14. District intermediate education officers have been instructed to ensure that the holiday schedule is correctly adhered to. This break applies to all junior colleges teaching the two-year intermediate degree. From today, the official Dussehra will be held for all Junior colleges in Telangana.

